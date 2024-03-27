Stolen car of JP Nadda’s wife seen in Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Sumedha Sharma

Gurugram, March 26

A week after being stolen, the Toyota Fortuner car belonging to Mallika Nadda, the wife of BJP president JP Nadda, was seen in Gurugram.

The car was stolen from a service station in the Govindpuri area on March 19 when the staff were having lunch. According to information, the car was seen being driven towards Gurugram in CCTV footage procured by the Delhi Police. Though the thieve(s) are yet to be identified, a senior investigating official said they had major leads and they would be able to trace the miscreant(s) and the vehicle soon.

The Gurugram Police are yet to confirm if they are being contacted or involved in the theft investigation.

“After extensively examining the CCTV footage, we have come to know that the vehicle was being driven towards Gurugram. We have taken the help of OSVD and RLVD cameras to find out the route of the vehicle. We gathered major leads. Further investigation is underway and the thieve(s) will be nabbed soon,” said an investigating official of the Delhi Police.

On a complaint filed by driver Joginder Singh, the Delhi Police lodged an FIR and initiated the investigation into the theft.

