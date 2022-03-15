Stolen truck loaded with ACs recovered, one arrested

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 14

The police have recovered a truck loaded with air-conditioners. It was stolen in the district recently. One person has been arrested in this connection.

Revealing this, 270 units of ACs worth around Rs 80 lakh were also recovered from the truck, a police official said.

He said one accused identified as Ajit, a resident of Palwal district, working as a driver in a transport company, had committed the crime to make quick buck. He had stolen the parked truck from Sector 58 here during the night and hidden the vehicle in the Sohna hilly area, which was recovered on Sunday after a search.

The accused was trying to sell the ACs and the truck, it is claimed. The truck was stolen on March 12. Based on inputs and information, the police recovered the vehicle.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC based on a complaint by a transporter. Further investigation is on, it is further said.