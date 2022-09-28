Stone crusher, screening plant owners procure raw mining material illegally

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, September 27

Owners of several stone crushers and screening plants have allegedly procured raw mining material from illegal sources and sold the processed mineral without issuing a transit pass (e-rawana) in Yamunanagar.

Did not have valid transit pass It is clear that owners of several plants are involved in illegal mining and procurement of mineral from illegal sources and selling the same without issuing a transit pass, causing revenue loss in terms of royalty to the department and loss of tax. — Rajesh Sangwan, District mining officer

The owners of such plants have caused revenue loss in terms of royalty to the Mines and Geology Department, loss of GST to the Sales Tax Department and an irreparable loss to environment.

According to information, the authorities of the Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, had inspected the stock register and other relevant documents of several stone crushers and screening plants recently to verify the authenticity of the minerals being purchased and sold by their owners.

During the inspection, the officials seized the weight receipts from the offices of the stone crushers and screening plants.

Those weight receipts were issued by the weighbridge installed on the premises of the said plants.

Sources said a careful perusal of the weight receipts reflected that a large number of vehicles allegedly transported raw mining material, which had been procured from illegal sources.

Further, the processed mineral was also found to be dispatched, for which no transit pass/e-rawana was issued.

Rajesh Sangwan, District Mining Officer, Mines and Geology Department, Yamunanagar, said purchasing raw minerals and selling the same without e-rawana proved that the owners of screening plants and stone crushers were involved in illegal mining of the mineral.

“The entries of weight receipts (in the record of plants) showing vehicle numbers details, time of their arrival/departure from the plant’s weighbridge and other details do not reflect anywhere in the online record maintained at the departmental portal,” said the Mining Officer said.

He said the owners of such plants also failed to show the CCTV footage of vehicles coming in and going out from the weighbridge of the plants as the footage was deleted by them.

“It is clear that the owners of several plants are involved in illegal mining and procurement of mineral from illegal sources and selling the same without getting e-rawana/transit pass causing, revenue loss in terms of royalty to the department,” the Mining Officer said.

On the complaint of the authorities of the Mines and Geology Department here, three FIRs were registered against the owners of two stone crushers and two screening plants at the Bilaspur police station.