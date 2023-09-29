Stone crushers, screening plants raided in Yamunanagar

Yamunanagar, September 28
A joint team of the CM’s flying squad and Mines and Geology Department conducted a raid at two stone crushers and two screening plants at Nagli-32 village in the district.
The joint team seized documents related to the sale and purchase of mining material and also measured the physical quantity of minerals at the site of the units.
Officials also found pits near a stone crusher, indicating illegal excavation of raw mining material from there.
Rohit Singh Rana, Mining Inspector, Yamunanagar, said, “We have seized some documents related to the sale and purchase of mining material and measured the physical quantity of minerals at the sites. We also found pits near a stone crusher, directing towards practices related to illegal mining.”
