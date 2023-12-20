Haryana: Stopping gangsters from fleeing abroad an uphill task for police

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, December 19

To stop gangsters from going abroad on passports issued on the basis of fake documents has become a big challenge for the police. Criminals active in Haryana, including Gurugram, are committing crimes from Canada, Portugal and Dubai.

No negligence in verification process Instructions have been issued to all police stations to ensure that there is no negligence in the verification of suspicious passport applicants. We also file a case against the witnesses in such a case and strict cognisance will be taken in the future as well. Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime)

The police also arrested some of the gangsters from abroad and brought him to India but the trend of gangs operating from abroad has continued to trouble the police from the last few years.

Even after issuing Red Corner notice, gangsters go abroad after getting passports on fake documents. Gangsters Lipin Nehra, Neeraj Pandit, henchmen of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and Himanshu Bhavu are running their gangs from abroad at this time. They call from abroad and carry out serious crimes like extortion and murder in the state and region.

A senior Haryana Police officer said recently, by getting passports made on fake documents, gangsters Neeraj Pandit, Himanshu Bhavu, Lipin Nehra and others had gone abroad and were carrying out criminal activities from there.

A senior officer of the STF said probe had revealed that earlier gangsters used to operate only from Canada and Dubai, but now, they had started going to countries like Portugal and Azerbaijan.

Once they reach there, they form new syndicates and plan to go to the African countries. Gangster Kaushal, allegedly involved in the murder of a Congress state spokesperson, was brought by the police from Dubai. Gangster Raju Bisaudi was also brought from Thailand by the STF. Similarly, gangster Vikas Lagarpuriya was arrested on his return from Dubai. Other gangsters of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, including Goldy Brar, Lipin Nehra and Anmol Bishnoi, are still operating the gang from abroad.

It was also planned to send Nitin Fauji — accused of murdering Karni Sena chief Sukhdev Singh Gogamedi in Rajasthan —to Canada but the Rajasthan Police arrested him.

“During police verification, after the required documents and the testimony of the neighbour are made available, the police cannot raise any questions. In such a situation, it is necessary that the verification be done on the basis of place of birth and the background of the applicant verified,” Singh added.

ACP (Crime) Varun Dahiya said they were vigilant about the possibility of criminals making fake papers for passports and instructions had been issued to all police stations that there should not be any negligence in verification.

