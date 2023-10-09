Store told to refund cost of defective shirt

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, October 8

Delivering an interesting judgment, the District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (DCDRC), Yamunanagar, has asked a readymade garment store (head office of the store) to refund the cost price of a defective shirt worth Rs 1,750.

Besides, the DCDRC has also asked the management of the said store to make the payment of Rs 1,000 for punitive damages to the complainant.

The DCDRC also held the branch office of the said garment store situated in Yamunanagar liable and asked it to pay a compensation of Rs 500 to the complainant.

The order was passed by Gulab Singh, president of the DCDRC, Yamuanangar, members Sarvjeet Kaur and Jasvinder Singh on September 22.

As per the order of the DCDRC, Mukesh Rana of Rajaund village of Kaithal district purchased a white shirt of a brand from a readymade garment store in Yamunanagar for Rs 1,750 on July 3, 2022.

The complainant alleged that after the first wash, the shirt shrunk, but he continued to wear it, assuming that it could be due to the nature of the fabric.

But, when he washed the shirt two to three times more, he was surprised to notice that the shirt kept on shrinking with every wash.

He handed over the shirt to the opponent No.1 (branch office of the store in Yamuanagar) and he was told that he would get a new shirt within 15-20 days.

Later, the opponent No.1 told him that the replacement of the defective shirt with the new one had been refused by the opponent No.2 (head office of the store).

