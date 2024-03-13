Stormwater drains lie uncovered

THE concrete covers of stormwater drains alongside Delhi-Patiala National Highway passing through Narwana have been broken for quite a while. These uncovered drains have become death traps. It is high time National Highways Authority of India did the needful. RAMESH GUPTA, Narwana
Parks in poor shape
Several parks in the city cry for attention of the authorities concerned. These parks, now frequented mosyly by stray dogs, are in a dire need of maintenance and upkeep. Walking tracks and equipment at open gymnasiums need repairs. The washrooms are either closed or lack sanitation. The civic body must take action at the earliest. PREETAM, Rohtak
Stray cattle menace
STRAY cattle have become a source of nuisance for the city residents. The bovines rule the road as they sit or roam freely on most roads, causing problems to commuters and hindering the flow of traffic. They are also among the leading causes of accidents in the area. The authorities concerned should find an early solution to this menace.
SATNAM SINGH, Bhiwani
