Stray animal menace on rise

The stray animal menace is on the rise across the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. A number of animals can be spotted wandering on the streets and roads of the twin cities. These animals not only disrupt the movement of traffic but also lead to accidents. The municipal corporation should take concrete steps towards resolving the problem. Gulshan Kumar, Yamunanagar

Encroachments on Rohtak roads cause traffic jams

A number of residents and shopkeepers have encroached on public spaces in the city with impunity. This causes congestion on roads and streets, as these encroachments create hurdles in the smooth flow of traffic. The authorities concerned should act against such people and ensure that the roads remain encroachment-free. Sita Ram, Rohtak

