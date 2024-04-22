Stray animals a concern at Sirsa grain market

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 21

The purchase of wheat and mustard crops is in full swing at mandis across the district. Despite claims by the administration regarding crop procurement and management of mandis, the Sirsa grain market seems to be engulfed in other issues.

Wheat arrival at its peak The wheat arrival at mandis is at its peak. A total of 35 lakh quintals of wheat has arrived at 70 mandis of the district within five days.

The procurement figure indicates that the crop production would surpass records set five years ago.

The bumper harvest of mustard and wheat has come as a relief for farmers.

The lack of space and congestion in mandis has left the district administration perplexed and roads leading to mandis and colonies are blocked due to the traffic snarl-ups.

Currently, the city’s grain market is facing stray animal menace. Throughout the day, aggressive stray animals fight among themselves, posing a threat to people’s lives.

With constant commotion in mandi, the presence of aggressive animals increases the risk of mishaps. The district administration and the market committee have not taken any concrete steps yet to remove strays from the mandi. Associations, labour unions, and farmers have demanded that the department concerned should immediately solve the problem. As the crop harvesting is gaining momentum, the arrival of wheat and mustard is increasing in the mandi.

A local farmer Raj Kumar Beniwal, who has been camping at the mandi to sell his crop since the past four days, said, “The problem of stray animals in the grain market is escalating with each passing day. Several accidents are caused by stray animals. The district administration and the market committee should address the issue immediately.”

Mahendra Pal, another farmer, expressed concern over the increase of stray animals at the grain market during the harvesting season. Manohar Lal Mehta, president, Sirsa Arhtiya Association, said, “The presence of stray animals at the grain market is a cause of concern. Besides cows, there are bulls at the mandi, which often become aggressive. The market committee has been informed the problem.” He said the issue was raised at a meeting with DC RK Singh. The district administration had assured immediate resolution of the problem, he added.

Mehta said wheat lifting in the Sirsa mandi was slow. The contractor responsible for lifting the crop was unable to provide enough vehicles, he added. He said the Sirsa mandi was totally congested.

Virendra Mehta, secretary, Sirsa Market Committee, said, “At present, there is a shortage of labourers at the mandi. This is why we cannot hire enough guards. Efforts are on to overcome the labour shortage within one or two days and enhance security at the grain market. Measures will be taken to prevent stray animals from entering the market.”

He said, “This year, the target is to procure 90 lakh quintals of wheat in the district. However, the increasing arrival of the crop suggests that the figure may exceed 1 crore quintals.”

Meanwhile, the chaos in mandis has left farmers, labourers, and traders distressed. Angry farmers warned the district administration of a strike. Following this, the DC convened a meeting of officials concerned and set a target to lift 30 lakh bags of wheat within 24 hours.

