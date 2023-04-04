Stray animals a nuisance in Panipat

THE increasing number of stray animals has become an issue of concern for city residents. As herds of abandoned animals roam on or squat in the middle of the city roads, they have become a nuisance for commuters. Recently, several mishaps involving stray animals were reported in which victims either sustained injuries or died on roads as well as the highway. The local authorities must resolve the problem without delay. Jitender Kumar, Panipat

Delay in flyover project

THE delay in work on the bridge connecting Faridabad with Greater Noida has been irking residents. The foundation stone of Manjhawali Bridge was laid in 2014 and the project completion was due in December 2019. The delay has prolonged the misery of commuters as well as residents. The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways must initiate action against the officials concerned.

Devinder Singh Surjewala, Faridabad

Lack of parking arrangement

LACK of proper parking arrangement in the buildings of banks, restaurants, hotels and hospitals in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri forces people to park their vehicles on roads. This often leads to traffic jams on already-congested roads in the cities. The MC authorities and the traffic police need to take measures to address the issue at the earliest. Naveen Kumar, Yamunanagar

