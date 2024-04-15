Stray animals creating nuisance in Rohtak

Stray animals have become a big nuisance for the residents of Rohtak city. Stray cattle, dogs and monkeys can be seen roaming on the roads and streets in the city at any given time. While the stray cattle hinder the movement of vehicular traffic and cause accidents, stray dogs and monkeys attack and frighten passers-by. The authorities concerned should take effective action in this regard. Som Dutt, Rohtak

Wrong-side driving causing accidents

Anumber of accidents are taking place at multiple locations in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri due to wrong-side driving. This poses a grave danger to the pedestrians as well as motorists. Some commuters drive vehicles at a high speed in the city, raising the risk of accidents. The violation of traffic rules causes traffic jams as well. The traffic police should take strict action against the violators. Praveen Kumar, Jagadhri

Locality not getting drinking water

Located on the Gohana road in Jind town, the Bharat Nagar locality has been an authorised colony for the last 15 years. However, the locality lacks the facility of water supply. We have taken up the matter with the relevant officials repeatedly to urge the administration to lay water pipelines here, but to no avail. The authorities concerned should take immediate action to put an end to the residents' sufferings. Vijender Dahiya, Jind

