Stray animals pose threat to Bahadurgarh residents

Innumerable stray animals are found roaming in the city, especially near the vegetable market, posing a threat to residents. Daily commuters are under constant fear of accidents and abstain from going to the market. Many times cattle are found eating waste from the disposed polythene bags and littering around. The local authorities should take cognisance of the problem and act upon it at the earliest. Dhiren Hooda, Bahadurgarh
Start fogging to kill dengue larvae in vacant plots
Vacant plots in a few colonies of the city are submerged under water, which have become hotspots for dengue larvae. Over 50 cases of dengue have been detected in the city so far, but fogging is not being conducted by the local administration. Continuous rain for the last three days has added to the problem. The authorities concerned should resolve the issue before it aggravates. Amit Kumar, Panipat
Low-lying areas inundated in Ambala
Several low-lying areas in the city are facing the problem of waterlogging due to continual rain. Unplanned concretisation and development have added to the problem of sewage disposal. The city is already dealing with the lack of proper drainage system that has come to the fore because of heavy rain. The government authorities must take immediate steps to deal with the issue in hand. — Anil Verma, Ambala
What our readers say
