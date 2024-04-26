Stray animals pose threat to commuters

The presence of stray animals on Panipat roads, especially on the National Highway-44, has become a major source of inconvenience for commuters. The authorities concerned have failed to tackle the problem. The administration should devise a long-term strategy to deal with the problem. Sourabh Khuran, Panipat
Complete carpeting work of sonepat road
Commuters are facing inconvenience due to the incomplete construction of the Sonepat-Rathdhana road as some portions of the stretch have not been carpeted. The authorities of the Municipal Corporation of Sonepat are requested to take note of the problem and ensure that it is resolved at the earliest. Rohtas, Sonepat
Unscheduled power cuts in Yamunanagar
Residents have often complained of unscheduled power cuts in rural and urban areas of Yamunanagar district. At times, the duration of the power cuts is so long that after a point, inverters stop functioning. As a result, people are forced to bear of heat during the day. The government should look into the matter to resolve the problem on priority.
Anil Kumar, Yamunanagar
