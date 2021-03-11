Stray animals pose threat to Panchkula commuters

Is a civic issue bothering you?

Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com

Stray animals pose threat to P’kula commuters

Stray animals have become a problem for traffic in Panchkula. Even in the posh area of Sector 8/9 dividing road the stray animals are seen roaming freely. Not only cows or bulls, but also horses roam on roads, posing threat to commuters. The MC has developed green belts after spending huge public money, but lack of fencing leads to wastage as stray animals get entry there. VK Garg, Panchkula

Civic body tippers without number plates

IT is the duty of the traffic police to be vigilant on roads all the time and treat every rule violator equally, but in Karnal all the focus is on challaning two-wheelers and towing four -wheelers. In Karnal, there are more than a dozen tippers belonging to the Municipal Corporation, which are running without number plates. Drivers on these tippers drive them in negligent manner, putting the lives of people in danger. These tippers are being driven by the cleaning staff members of the MC who are not posted as drivers, but the police never takes any action. I request, the authorities should take immediate action on it. Rajesh Sharma, Karnal

Streetlights out of order in Ambala City

This picture has been shared by residents of Sector 9, Ambala City, living near house number 386, where the light is not functioning for the past many days. Not only this, other sodium light near temporary pumping set TPS (2) site in front of the market is also out of order for the past 6 months. In the absence of proper lightning, unscrupulous elements operate and many instances of chain snatching and thefts have been registered at the police station. Instead of causing inconvenience to residents, the electrical wing of the Municipal Corporation should take cognisance and set things right immediately. We hope the Municipal Corporation Commissioner will look into the issue seriously. Gian P Kansal, Ambala City