Stray animals threat to commuters in Panipat
Rise in the number of stray animals has become a major problem in the city. They are found roaming on NH-44, Panipat-Assandh road, in Sector 18, 25, Model Town and other residential areas, posing a threat to residents and commuters. The menace of stray animals in the district has risen to alarming proportions. Over 2,500 abandoned animals roam on Panipat roads or sit in the middle of the stretch, leading to accidents. The local authorities must launch a special drive to shift these animals to gaushalas. Vineet Sharma, Panipat
Burning of garbage adds to air pollution
Burning of garbage has become a common practice here, leading to air pollution. Shopkeepers, fast food sellers and local residents are burning waste, either late in the evening or during early morning hours. The Municipal Corporation should ensure proper garbage collection and scientific disposal of garbage to curb this problem. Strict measures should be taken against violators to avoid dropping of the air quality in the area. Rajan, Ambala
Separate High Court for state in Karnal
It has been 56 years since the state of Haryana came into existence, but even today, it does not have its own capital or a separate High Court. Karnal could prove to be a preferable and an ideal site for the establishment of the court as it is located in the middle of the state, on GT Road. Shakti Singh, Karnal
