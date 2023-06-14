Stray bulls jeopardising lives

STRAY bulls wander in the streets of Azad Nagar, Kurukshetra, posing a threat to lives of children and passersby. The officials of the Thanesar municipal council are in a slumber, due to which there have been multiple accidents here. The authorities concerned must build better infrastructure for accommodating these bulls in cattle sheds. RAVINDER MALIK, kurukshetra

Lack of effective sewerage

PEOPLE residing near the community centre lack an effective sewage system, resulting in a daily hassle. The most baffling thing is that it was repaired only two-and-a-half months ago but again is in need of repairs! A lot of time and money would need to be spent on the repairs, adding to the inconvenience of commuters. GIAN P KANSAL, ambala

Traffic congestion a daily ordeal

THE haphazardly-parked vehicles on the Mini-Secretariat and gurudwara roads have been an ordeal for commuters. People randomly park their vehicles in the middle of the road, affecting traffic flow. Due to the absence of the traffic police, congestion on roads has lately become one of the most infuriating problems in Tohana. The district administration should take note of the problem and get it solved at the earliest. VIRENDER TEHRI, tohana

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The TRIBUNe

invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]