Stray cattle a frequent Sight on Panipat roads

Stray animals roaming on city roads is not an uncommon sight. Herds of stray cattle on highways and local roads pose a threat to commuters. Even though there is an increased risk of mishaps due to the roaming stray cattle, the matter has not been taken seriously by the authorities concerned. The MC should launch drives to curb the cattle menace and shift them to gaushalas.

Saurabh, Panipat

Illegal hoardings deface public property in Faridabad

Illegal hoardings and posters at many public places in Faridabad are a regular sight. These hoardings have been put up at all possible public spots, defacing a majority of chowks, light points and junctions in the city. Some of these posters block traffic lights, leading to a risk of accidents. Strict action should be taken against the violators.

Narender Sirohi, Faridabad

Recarpet damaged Hisar-Tosham stretch

A stretch of the Hisar-Tosham road has been in a deplorable condition for months. The road is full of potholes, causing inconvenience to commuters. The heavy flow of traffic and plying of dumper trucks is adding to the problem. The road must be recarpeted at the earliest. Despite the problem being brought to the notice of officials concerned, no action has been taken.

Praduman Joshila, Hisar

#Panipat