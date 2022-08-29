Is a civic issue bothering you?

Stray cattle a nuisance for residents in Hisar

Stray cattle menace continues to be a major nuisance for residents in Ward 5 near Jalebi Chowk in the town. A herd of stray cattle capture the entire stretch on the chowk and the commuters have a tough time driving/walking on the road. The residents are not getting any relief despite a drive by the municipal corporation authorities to catch the stray cattle. Ashok Kumar, Hisar

Potholes on Road pose threat to commuters

Parshuram Road, which connects Sectors 2, 6 and 7 in Jhajjar town has been in poor condition for a long time. Potholes dotting the road pose a serious threat to the road users. The road was dug up for laying sewer pipelines over a year ago, but it has not been reconstructed as yet. The issue has been raised several times before the district authorities but to no avail. Banti, Jhajjar

More public toilets needed in Ambala

Urinating in the open and against boundary walls is quite common. The lack of public toilets as well as civic sense, both are equally responsible for the situation. The government should build more public toilets and also maintain the existing public toilets properly. Besides, there is also a need to sensitise the public. Heavy fines should be imposed on the offenders to improve the situation. Ravi Kumar, Ambala

