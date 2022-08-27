Stray cattle cause for concern

Herds of stray cattle occupy the roads in Rohtak city, obstructing the movement of traffic. Such animals also pose a risk to commuters and residents. Several residents suffered fatal injuries in road mishaps caused by stray cattle. The stray animals also get hurt and sometimes die in these accidents. Despite several complaints made to the authorities concerned, no plausible action has been taken in this regard. Aman Malik, Rohtak

MC vehicles not picking up garbage

Despite repeated requests by the residents of Kanhaiya City in Sector 2, Karnal, the Municipal Corporation is not picking up garbage for a month. Garbage has accumulated inside and outside the houses, causing inconvenience to the residents. The heaps of garbage are also becoming a source of diseases. If such functioning of the civic body continues, the Swachh Bharat Mission of the Union Government cannot be made successful in this Smart city. The district administration is requested to pay attention to the issue and take action against the authorities responsible. —Shakti Singh, Karnal

Tubewell defunct, villagers forced to buy drinking water

The tubewell at Ankhir village has been lying defunct for two years, resulting in acute problems in the supply of drinking water in the village. The village falls under the jurisdiction of the Faridabad Municipal Corporation (MC). Despite the matter being raised with the authorities, including the local MLA and MP, the problem remains unsolved. The defunct water tubewell is causing inconvenience to villagers as they have to spend up to Rs 4,000 per month to procure water from private water suppliers or tankers. Despite a standing order passed by the local MP and Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries, Krishan Pal Gurjar, on May 15, the civic authorities have failed to provide any relief. Tough action must be taken against the officials concerned. —Tilak Bidhuri, Ankhir (Faridabad)

