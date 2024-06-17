Stray cattle cause traffic jams

THE number of stray cows in Shahbad Markanda has increased manifold. They roam and sit in the middle of streets and bazaars, causing traffic jams. The situation is the worst when herds of cattle stand in the middle of roads, resulting in accidents. There are two cowsheds in the outskirts of the city, but it has been learnt that they keep only milch cows. The local administration is also indifferent to this problem. The government should bring relief to these mute sufferers by taking them to animal shelters. Ravinder Kwatra, Shahbad Markanda

Unscheduled power cuts trouble Hisar

THE increased power consumption this summer has led to the electricity grid overloading. The high tension wires in the residential areas seem incapable of bearing the increased load and need to be replaced. The extra load on the wires has led to frequent unscheduled power cuts in Sectors 16-17. We have taken up the matter with the electricity department officials, but to no avail. Sujan Singh Beniwal, Hisar

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]