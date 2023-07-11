Stray cattle disrupt traffic

Stray cattle in the CM’s city have become a major concern for residents as they pose a significant risk of accidents. The cattle can be seen roaming freely on internal roads, greenbelts and other public spaces, obstructing the flow of traffic and causing inconvenience to pedestrians and motorists. It is becoming increasingly difficult to navigate through roads with herds of cows sitting in the middle of the streets. The authorities concerned must take immediate action to address this issue. Rajesh Sharma, Karnal

Low-lying areas flooded

Waterlogging in low-lying areas has become a major problem during rains, causing inconvenience to commuters and local residents. The capacity of drains must be increased and effective measures must be taken by the administration to ensure proper drainage and prevent waterlogging in these areas. Aman, ambala

Window ACs cause inconvenience

In the Hisar Mini Secretariat, the installation of window air-conditioners in offices has caused inconvenience to visitors. The ACs blow out hot air into the galleries of the building, significantly increasing the temperature outside the offices. The officials responsible have neglected the convenience of visitors, who have to endure the heat generated by the ACs on all four floors of the building. Surender Narang, Hisar

