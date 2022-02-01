STRAY cattle eating from garbage dumps along the roads have become a common scene in the city. The stray scrounging for food in those dumps results in scattering of garbage on the roads. The administration must shift the cattle to gaushalas and the garbage must be disposed properly, so that sanitation conditions could be improved. Ravi Sharma, AMBALA

‘Keep your house in order’

THE accompanying photograph since captured at the premises of the main post office in Sector 8 of Panchkula clearly provides acceptance of electricity bills. However, on my personal visit there recently, the lady manning the relevant counter informed that the same has to be deposited at the office of the UHBVN as the said facility was no longer available there. If this being the case, how come that the postal authorities have not cared to remove the display board. If done so on time, a lot of inconvenience can be avoided as one has to wait for his/her turn to get in touch with the counter staff concerned?. Kumar GuptA, Panchkula

Commuters face problems passing temporary passage

A temporary bypass/passage has been provided along the bridge being constructed as part of the four-laning of the road from Kaithal drain to the proposed bypass. The bypass connects to the Ambala National Highway. Commuters travelling on the 3.85-km stretch face difficulties in passing this temporary passage. Authorities should evaluate if the provision of passage the along the bridge has been included in the budgetary provision of the project. Even if not included, a safe and convenient passage should be provided.

– Om Parkash, KAITHAL

Damaged road poses safety risk

The road passing through Sector 58 in the NIT area of the city has been lying damaged with potholes. The potholes get filled with water during the rain, making it impossible for commuters, especially two-wheelers to drive. The road becomes more dangerous at nights, posing a huge risk to the lives of commuters. The road also needs to be widened. Recently, a motorcyclist had died after he fell on the road and an equipment-lifting machine ran over him, but no repair work was undertaken despite the tragedy.

— SK Sharma, FARIDABAD

What our readers say

