Stray cattle menace in Yamunanagar-Jagadhri twin cities

IT seems as if the Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri, is not serious about solving the problem of stray cattle. A number of strays roam the roads everywhere in the twin cities. They disrupt the movement of traffic and also lead to accidents. The authorities concerned should take steps to resolve the issue.

Abhinav, Jagadhri

Chaos regins on Kurukshetra roads

THEre is poor management of traffic in Kurukshetra. The town has few traffic lights and almost no traffic police to control the ever-rising traffic. Neither are there sufficient speed-breakers, nor any speed limit signs. The city administration needs to take note of this situation and improve the traffic condition in the city.

Sarabjit Singh, Kurukshetra

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Yamunanagar