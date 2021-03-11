Stray cattle menace on the rise in Yamunanagar

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Stray cattle menace on the rise

Stray cattle menace is on the rise in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. A large number of stray cattle can be seen roaming and creating a nuisance on the main roads and in the streets. They disrupt the movement of the traffic and have been causing accidents. The MC authorities are expected to take some concrete measures to avoid any untoward incidents. Amar Nath, Yamunanagar

Poor upkeep of Park in Faridabad

Almost all the swings and slides of the Town Park in Sector 12 are lying damaged or partially broken, posing a risk for the children. Despite the park being one of the favourite places of children and families, it is poorly maintained and facilitated. The park is located right under the nose of the head office of the administration and the HSVP but the authorities pay no heed. Varun Shokand, Faridabad