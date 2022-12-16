Stray cattle menace persists in Ambala

OWING to the presence of stray cattle, commuting has become risky in the region. Herds of stray cattle can frequently be spotted squatting on roads and the National Highway-44 (NH-44), posing threat to commuters and pedestrians. Recently, it has led to several accidents in the city, but the local authorities have failed to address the problem. Necessary measures must be taken to shift the cattle to shelters.

Sharad, Ambala

Filthy community toilets pose threat to health

THE community toilets in the main market of Sector 9 here lack maintenance. Urinals, toilet seats and sinks are not cleaned properly. The flush is out of order and water goes to waste every day. People are subject to foul smell that emanates from the toilets. One must not be forced to use these unhygienic toilets and be vulnerable to diseases. The authorities concerned must attend to the issue at the earliest.

Gian P Kansal, Ambala

Shortage of potable water

RESIDENTS of several localities of Bhiwani town have been facing acute shortage of drinking water for the last many months. They are forced to requisition via tankers, which cost them dearly. It presents a picture of neglect by the local administration for not ensuring even the basic amenities to people. Some areas are deprived of even the water tankers.

Meenu Agrawal, Bhiwani

