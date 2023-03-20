Stray cattle menace worsens in Tohana

Stray cattle problem is worsening with each passing day in Tohana. Earlier, stray cattle used to roam freely on streets and in parks of the town, but now these are found in prominent markets and on the Railway road. On one side, vegetable vendors have encroached this road due to which commuters face inconvenience. Residents want the administration to resolve the issue of stray cattle menace at the earliest and remove encroachments.

Virender Tehra, Tohana

Foot overbridge to be relocated

During my visit to Hisar, I was surprised to see that not a single person used the foot overbridge. Rather everybody was crossing the main road through an opening in grills, which created traffic jams in front of the bus stand. As people are adamant on not using the overbridge, the authorities plan to relocate it to other place. Ramesh Gupta, Narwana

Shanties dot Sector 5

Many shanties have come up along roads in Sector 5, which pose a security risk, besides giving a shabby look to the city. The authorities concerned should take steps to remove shanties in town.

M Singh, Panchkula

Unsafe ferrying of goods poses risk

Public safety is at risk when it comes to the transportation of goods and material in the city. As three-wheelers, cycle rickshaws or 'jugaad' type of vehicles are used prominently for the purpose, it poses a risk to commuter safety. With several accidents taking place each month, no action is taken by the police and authorities concerned against violators, resulting in open flouting of the traffic norms. Tough measures are required to curb the transportation of goods in an unsafe manner. AK Gaur, Faridabad

