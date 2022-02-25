Stray cattle pose threat to commuters in twin cities

Tribune News Service

Shiv Kumar Sharma

Yamunanagar, February 24

There is no end to stray cattle menace in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri.

Herds of stray cattle can be seen roaming in streets and on main roads here, causing accidents and inconvenience to commuters.

Residents of the twin cities have demanded the authorities of Municipal Corporation, Yamunangar-Jagadhri (MCYJ) to find a permanent solution to this problem.

According to information, most of the stray cattle are abandoned male bulls as the farmers have stopped using them to pull carts in farm work and to plough fields.

Cows are also being abandoned by dairy farm owners as well as farmers, when they stop giving milk.

“Bullock carts have almost disappeared from the villages and use of male calfs have also stopped for ploughing fields as the farmers have replaced manual work of agriculture with mechanical work,” said Anil Kumar of Professor Colony, Yamunanagar.

Vishnu Sharma of Saraswati Colony, Jagadhri, alleged that several local dairy owners released their milch cows and buffalos in the morning and took them back home in the evening.

Besides residential areas and on roads, the stray cattle roam in markets also throughout the day foraging on vegetables and fruits causing loss to vegetable sellers.

“Heaps of garbage and dustbins (on the road sides) have become feeding points for stray cattle,” said Satpal Kaushik, a resident of Sector17, Jagadhri.

Anil Nain, Chief Sanitary Inspector of MCYJ, said two teams, one each for Yamunanagar and Jagadhri had been formed to catch stray cattle in the twin cities.

“We are planning to take more effective steps to solve the problem of stray cattle in future,” said Anil Nain.