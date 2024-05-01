Stray dog menace grips Sirsa urban areas

Anil Kakkar

Sirsa, April 30

The city has witnessed a significant rise in the population of stray dogs, which has become a cause for concern for residents.

Dabwali too grapples with problem Residents of Dabwali are also grappling with the stray dog menace as attacks by canines are becoming a regular occurrence in the past 10 months. Despite repeated complaints, the authorities have failed to take any action, leading to frustration among residents.

Adarsh Nagar ward 12 in Dabwali has witnessed a rise in stray dog attacks. Residents have been demanding immediate action from the administration to address the issue.

With over 6,000 stray dogs roaming in streets, the district administration and municipal councils have failed to address stray dog menace. Attacks by stray dogs are not only reported in main markets, but also in upscale neighbourhoods. Despite multiple complaints, effective steps have not been taken by the authorities, residents alleged.

Residents living in HUDA sectors also face the constant threat of dog attacks. Despite a steady increase in the population of stray dogs in the past few months, civic body officials have failed to implement a neutering programme or come up with a concrete solution.

Government hospitals see approximately 30 dog-bite cases every day. Many victims visit private hospitals for treatment, while some take remedies at home. Residents of HUDA Sector, including Geeta, Sakshi, and Jitendra, recently witnessed incidents of stray dog attacks on children.

In one such incident, Hardik Makhani (8) was injured after being attacked by stray dogs in Sector 19. The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, has sparked outrage among residents. Similarly, Kushagar (7) was also attacked by stray dogs in Sector 19.

Attacks by stray dogs were reported near the main vegetable market on Rania Road as well.

Former councillor Ramesh Mehta has voiced concern on the escalating threat posed by stray dogs in HUDA Sector 20, part 2. He has urged the district administration to take action before any major incident occurs. Some residents don’t allow their children to step out of their houses alone. Some of them are even thinking of selling their homes due to the stray dog menace.

The municipal council has not been able give a tender for dog neutering to any firm. According to information, conditions under the tender are stringent that no agency is willing to accept these. In March, the civic body had floated a tender for this purpose, but no firm came forward. Thereafter, it again floated the tender.

Conditions an agency needs to follow include a Veterinary Council of India training certificate, ability to manage veterinary doctors, neuter dogs, provide equipment for catching dogs, provide medicines, administer anti-rabies vaccines, maintain a registry, keep male and female dogs separately, tagging of dogs and ensure that employees hired for the task are over 18 years old.

Many areas, including HUDA Sectors 20 and 19, part 1, 2A, B, C, D, E, and F, Chatargarh Patti, Prem Nagar, Agarwal Colony, DC Colony, Ram Colony, and Barnala Road, are grappling with the problem of stray dog menace.

Atar Singh, executive officer, municipal council, said a tender for dog neutering will be floated soon . “No agency responded to the previous tender. Now, after the election code of conduct, the tender process will be completed,” he added.

