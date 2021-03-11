Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

Stray dog menace in Yamunanagar-Jagadhri

Stray dogs are a threat to the public, especially children and senior citizens, in the twin cities Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. Packs of dogs can be seen easily in streets of any colony and open areas, including near the Irrigation Department Colony, Chitta Mandir area, near Tejli Khel Stadium and Basant Nagar Colony. If someone tries to chase them out of the streets, they become violent and attack. Besides, lone pedestrian and children also come under their attack. There has been an unprecedented increase in the number of stray dogs here in the past some years. The authorities of the Municipal Corporation should solve this problem at the earliest. Amar Nath, Jagadhri

Sheer Wastage of electricity in Panchkula

People are facing acute shortage of power supply in the state and there are frequent power cuts. The northern area is facing power shortage. In addition, there is severe heat wave going on in the area. Under such circumstances, there is display of decorative lights in the streets and on roads in Panchkula. This is sheer wastage of electricity and this electricity can easily be saved. The authorities concerned should look into it and stop this unproductive use of power. Surinder Kumar Mahna, Panchkula

Wrong side driving, parking a nuisance

With the city undergoing construction and repair of roads and civic infrastructure, the issue of wrong side driving, jumping of red light and parking has emerged as an issue of concern. The failure of the district police and administration to deploy cops to regulate the traffic has led to traffic jams and snarls, especially during peak hours. Violation of the traffic norms in the shape of wrong side driving and parking in a haphazard manner at public places such as markets and stands near the Metro rail parking and bus stand do result in inconvenience to other commuters. While the red lights at several junctions have been non-functional due to construction work on the Bypass highway, the CCTVs installed at many intersections have failed to nab offenders posing risk to the lives of others. Rakesh Kashyap, Faridabad

Construction of road at snail's pace in Rohtak

The construction of a road outside Shri Baba Mastnath University on the Delhi Road here is underway at a snail's pace causing inconvenience to commuters. The situation gets worse at night when the commuters many times fail to notice the signboard of road diversion. The authorities concerned should pay heed to the problem by expediting the construction of the road so as to check the possibility of any mishap. Deepak Rathi, Rohtak