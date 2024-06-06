Stray dog menace on the rise in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

THE stray dog menace is on the rise in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. They roam the of the twin cities attack passers-by and create terror, especially among children and the elderly. Lone pedestrians and children are their favourite targets. The municipal corporation should pay immediate attention to the problem. Neha, Yamunanagar

Poor and Contaminated Water Supply

Residents of Dabua Colony and the nearby areas of NIT zone have not been getting proper supply of drinking water since the evening of May 25 when voting for the Lok Sabha polls ended. While water supplied by the civic body is not only inadequate, it is contaminated and unfit for drinking. Residents have been buying drinking water from private suppliers since May 26. Though the matter has been raised with the authorities, they seem to be least concerned about the problem faced by hundreds of households.

Dinesh Kumar, Faridabad

Persistent low voltage in Bawana raises concern

Bawana residents, particularly those residing at Auchandi Road, have been experiencing persistent low voltage issues. Despite repeated complaints, the problem remains unresolved. On Tuesday night, voltage fluctuations continued for a long time followed by a two-hour power cut. Street lights in the area keep malfunctioning. Each night, the voltage drops to around 190 volts, causing a lot of inconvenience. This issue has been troubling residents for the past 15-20 days. Siwet, Bawana

Sewage floods road in Siwani Mandi town

SEWAGE has flooded the road in front of the hospital in Ward 7 in Siwani Mandi town of Bhiwani district. Residents have taken up the issue with officials of the Public Health Engineering Department, but to no avail. The sewage accumulated on the road is a health hazard and the authorities concerned should find a permanent solution to the problem. Mahender Singh, Siwani Mandi

