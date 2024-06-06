Stray dog menace on the rise in Yamunanagar, Jagadhri

THE stray dog menace is on the rise in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. They roam the of the twin cities attack passers-by and create terror, especially among children and the elderly. Lone pedestrians and children are their favourite targets. The municipal corporation should pay immediate attention to the problem. Neha, Yamunanagar
Poor and Contaminated Water Supply
Residents of Dabua Colony and the nearby areas of NIT zone have not been getting proper supply of drinking water since the evening of May 25 when voting for the Lok Sabha polls ended. While water supplied by the civic body is not only inadequate, it is contaminated and unfit for drinking. Residents have been buying drinking water from private suppliers since May 26. Though the matter has been raised with the authorities, they seem to be least concerned about the problem faced by hundreds of households.
Dinesh Kumar, Faridabad
Persistent low voltage in Bawana raises concern
Bawana residents, particularly those residing at Auchandi Road, have been experiencing persistent low voltage issues. Despite repeated complaints, the problem remains unresolved. On Tuesday night, voltage fluctuations continued for a long time followed by a two-hour power cut. Street lights in the area keep malfunctioning. Each night, the voltage drops to around 190 volts, causing a lot of inconvenience. This issue has been troubling residents for the past 15-20 days. Siwet, Bawana
Sewage floods road in Siwani Mandi town
SEWAGE has flooded the road in front of the hospital in Ward 7 in Siwani Mandi town of Bhiwani district. Residents have taken up the issue with officials of the Public Health Engineering Department, but to no avail. The sewage accumulated on the road is a health hazard and the authorities concerned should find a permanent solution to the problem. Mahender Singh, Siwani Mandi
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
