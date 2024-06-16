Stray dog menace plagues Karnal

THE number of stray dogs in Karnal city has been increasing by the day. Packs of dogs can be seen on every nook and corner. It has become difficult for children and the elderly to step out of their homes without the fear of an attack. Incidents of dog-bite have become frequent. These dogs are unpredictable and attack commuters, especially those on two-wheelers, leading to them falling off. The authorities concerned should pay immediate attention to resolving this problem. Umeet Kalra, Karnal

Waterlogging causes inconvenience

RESidents of Sectors 4 and 6 in Dharuhera town have been facing inconvenience following the accumulation of dirty water on the road that leads to the Delhi-Jaipur National Highway from Subhash Chowk. The waterlogging has also caused potholes on the newly constructed road. The authorities concerned should ensure proper drainage of water at the earliest to save residents from having to drive on a waterlogged and pothole-ridden road. Rajesh, Rewari

