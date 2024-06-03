Stray dog population surging

STRAY dogs have become a major problem in the city. In the absence of a sterilisation drive, the population of stray dogs is on the rise in the city and is increasing at an alarming rate. Local residents have to face a number of problems, including attacks due to stray dogs, especially at night. The officials concerned must take measures to tackle the menace as early as possible. Rachit Jagga, Panipat

Wrong-side driving causing accidents

THE movement of vehicles on the wrong side can be seen at various locations in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri all the time. This problem is causing a number of accidents every day. This violation of traffic rules causes traffic jams as well. The traffic police should take strict action against the violators. Gulshan, Yamunanagar

