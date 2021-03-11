Stray dogs a matter of concern for locals

The stray dogs menace is a serious matter of concern. These dogs run after bikers and hard press them (bikers) to speed up. On Saturday, two tuition-going students met with an accident in a similar way. The municipal corporation has been informed several times in writing as well as telephonically but all in vain. We hope the administration will take cognizance to get rid of this menace? —Gian P Kansal, Ambala City

Unscheduled power cuts irk residents

W ith the summer season wreaking havoc, locals are compelled to bear the brunt of erratic power supply. Not a single day passes when there is no power cut for three to four hours without prior information. The problem is more in rural area where the power cuts are being imposed upto five hours, where as the state government does not hesitate in claiming that there is no shortage of electricity. —Ashwani, rohtak

Roads in P’kula sector cry for attention

The summer temperature is soaring but the roads in Sector 20, Panchkula, continue to cry for attention. The condition of 100-metre stretch in the Sector, before the Peer Muchhala (Punjab) barrier, is at its worst and detrimental to vehicles. Frequent erosion and peeling off at places warrant strict quality control, especially in bonding methods and materials. Roadside gullies and gutters must be cleared and repaired well before rains. —Lalit Bhardwaj, Panchkula

