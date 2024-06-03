Strays on roads, Kurukshetra commuters in constant threat

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Kurukshetra, June 2

The stray cattle menace continues to trouble Kurukshetra residents, with a large number of stray cattle squatting or wandering on most roads here.

Residents said cattle can be spotted near the Kurukshetra University’s third gate, at Narkatari, KDB road, Salarpur road, Pipli chowk, Pehowa chowk, Mini Secretariat and various residential colonies.

“I have been raising the issue for the last three years and have approached the district administration and the CM office multiple times, but to no avail. The cattle can be seen moving in herds and it is a traffic hazard as well. There are people who leave the cattle on roads after milking them. The council must take action against such people and provide relief to the residents,” said TR Bibiyan, a Sector 7 resident.

Rajnish Kumar, a resident of Kailash Nagar, said, “The number of stray cattle has been on the rise. A large number of cattle can be spotted in Sector13, and other residential colonies as well. Situation gets worse during the late hours as it gets difficult to spot the stray animals at night, due to which commuters get injured at times. There are people who have been running dairies in the residential areas, and some of them leave their cattle on the roads, causing inconvenience to other residents.”

Amitoj Singh, another resident, said, “I had a narrow escape near the Mohan Nagar flyover yesterday when two ferocious bulls started fighting all of a sudden. Not only the commuters, but the cattle can face injuries. The administration should investigate how hundreds of them are roaming on the roads and take action against the offenders.”

“The government makes tall claims about the welfare of cattle, but the situation at the ground level is completely different. A large number of stray cattle can be seen roaming freely in the residential colonies in Kurukshetra. Though the municipal council runs campaigns to rescue the cattle, there is no respite for the residents. Even gaushalas where the cattle are provided shelter face shortage of funds,” said Sukhbir Singh, another area resident.

Meanwhile, Executive Officer of Thanesar Municipal Council Abhe Singh Yadav said, “The municipal council has got nearly 270 stray cattle shifted to gaushalas already. A survey is being conducted and soon a tender will be floated to relocate the remaining cattle as well.”

