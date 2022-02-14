Street crime, traffic management top on list of first woman Commissioner of Police of Gurugram

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, February 14

Senior IPS officer Kala Ramachandran is set to become the first woman Commissioner of Police (CP) of Gurugram. She will take up her new role on Tuesday.

The 1994-batch IPS Ramchandran, who is currently posted as ADGP, State Vigilance Bureau (SVB), wishes to strengthen basic policing — 'bread butter' policing as she calls it — and prioritize safe roads and traffic management.

“Gurugram is a mix of rural, Industrial and cosmo culture. This makes the law and order situation a little more complex, so back to basics will be my mantra. We would strengthen core policing, starting from the beat system to public interaction,” said Ramachandran.

Citing traffic as one of the biggest problems of the city, she said the key focus would be on traffic management and making roads safe.

"Traffic is one of the major problems cited by city residents. The management of the same would be our top priority. We would also work on making roads and streets safe. So, curtailing number of accidents and street crime would be our top priority, ” said Ramachandran.

Meanwhile, women cops in the Gurugram police force are eagerly awaiting the new woman commissioner of police as they feel she will be able to address their day-to-day professional issues in a better way.