Street submerged with dirty water

RESIDENTS of Kumhar Mohalla in Mandlana village of Mahendragarh district have to face problems due to accumulation of dirty water on its main street. The dirty water not only stinks but also invites vector-borne diseases as it has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes. Residents have to use vehicles to wade through the street. The authorities are aware of the situation but no one is paying any heed towards it. —Anil Kumar, Narnaul

Escalators lying defunct

THE escalators at the Ambala Cantonment railway station are often found non-functional, causing inconvenience to the passengers. The railway authorities should ensure that the escalators are functional throughout the day. —Sharad, Ambala

Dug-up road irks commuters

A link road connecting the Bhagdana village to the Mahendragarh-Dadri highway was dug up for reconstruction, but it seems that the authorities have forgotten about it. People are facing inconvenience due to the broken road. Some bike riders have suffered minor injuries after their vehicle skidded off due to uneven surface. —Amit, Mahendragarh

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

#Mahendragarh