Gurugram: Street vendor murdered, 2 arrested

Gurugram, April 24
The Gurugram police arrested two youths for the murder of a street vendor near the Wazirabad market last night. An FIR has been lodged at the Sector 53 police station.
As per police reports, the two accused assaulted the golgappa vendor around 10.30 pm on Tuesday night, striking him brutally with a glass bottle before fleeing the scene, leaving the victim critically injured.
Upon receiving information, police teams from Emergency Response Vehicles (ERV) and motorcycles promptly arrived at the scene. The injured man was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The deceased was identified as Arvind (32), hailing from Datiya district in Madhya Pradesh. The police arrested both accused from Chokhra village in Agra district.
“The accused disclosed that a dispute erupted between them and the golgappa vendor while they were celebrating the purchase of a new tempo. Following the altercation, Akash held Arvind while Sumit struck him with a glass bottle,” said Inspector Rajender Kumar.
