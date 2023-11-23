Streetlight pole sans lamp in Panchkula

The attached photograph shows a streetlight pole without lamp installed on the main dividing road of Sector 8 and 9 in Panchkula, highlighting the lackadaisical attitude of civic body officials towards commuters' safety. It is ironical that new electricity poles are being installed on the stretch, when the existing ones are lying non-functional. The civic body should ensure that the issue is addressed on priority. Vinayak G, Panchkula

Residents complain of contaminated water supply in Narnaul city

Residents of Sector 1 in Narnaul have been complaining of contaminated water being supplied in their households. The water is neither fit for drinking nor other purposes. The situation has forced the residents to purchase water from markets to meet their daily requirements. The authorities concerned must look into the matter and resolve the problem at the earliest. Yogesh, Gurugram

Pothole-ridden roads in Rohtak

Pothole-ridden roads in HSVP Sector 1 and 2, and DLF Colony have become a cause for concern for commuters. Despite the problem having been brought to the notice of the authorities concerned, no action has been taken in this regard. The department concerned must ensure that these roads are recarpeted at the earliest. Sandeep Kumar, Rohtak

