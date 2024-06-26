Streetlights lying defunct in Panipat

The main roundabout road in Model Town has been plunged into darkness as most of the streetlights installed by the civic body are lying defunct. The civic body had installed more than 60 streetlights in the area after spending lakhs of rupees. At present, nearly four such lights are functional. Besides, tower lights near Arya Samaj Temple are also lying non-functional. The civic body should repair the defunct streetlights at the earliest. Pankaj Dua, Panipat

Two-wheelers, autos violate rules

Violations of traffic rules by two-wheeler and auto-rickshaw drivers have been increasing despite the issuance of challans. The violations are particularly frequent at crossings where no traffic police personnel are present, posing a risk of accidents as these vehicles often cross red lights. This trend is especially prevalent in the Greater Faridabad area, where either CCTV cameras are non-functional or no action is taken against offenders..

Sumer Khatri, Faridabad

Wrong-side driving causing jams

A number of road mishaps are taking place due to wrong-side driving. Vehicles can be seen plying on the wrong side of roads in the twin cities of Yamunanagar and Jagadhri. This violation of traffic rules leads to frequent traffic jams and mishaps. The traffic police should take strict action against the violators so that the movement of traffic remains smooth. Praveen, Jagadhri

