Streetlights non-functional, Karnal residents raise safety concerns

Tribune News Service

Parveen Arora

Karnal, May 2

City residents continue to face inconvenience due to non-functional streetlights in various areas. The issue has raised safety concerns among residents as they say it is scary for them to walk at night in poorly-lit streets.

According to information provided by the Karnal Smart City Ltd (KSCL), the agency responsible for the Karnal Smart City project, a total of 23,654 streetlights have been replaced with LED lights. Additionally, plans are being implemented to install 560 streetlights at newly identified locations to alleviate the issue of darkness in these areas. The KSCL has set a deadline of May 31 for the installation of streetlights at these designated places.

Plaints can be filed through phone, app Residents can file complaints through a customer care number, 0184-2200600, or on the Karnalstreetlight app, which is available on Google Playstore.

The app allows users to submit complaints with precise longitude and latitude of the location, along with pictures of the faulty streetlights, for swift response.

The agency has received 3,752 complaints regarding non-functional or faulty streetlights between January and March. Of these, 3,649 complaints have been resolved.

Residents have expressed frustration over the non-functional streetlights. They say in the absence of functioning streetlights, it becomes scary and dangerous to pass through the streets at night where streetlights don’t work.

Rajinder Kumar, a local resident, said, “Non-functional streetlights cause inconvenience and pose a threat to safety. It is scary to walk or drive in poorly-illuminated streets, especially at night.”

Voicing their concerns on social media platforms, residents have demanded immediate action from the civic body authorities.

Puneet Kumar, a resident, urged the authorities to prioritise the issue. He said, “I have raised the issue with the authorities, but to no avail. I request them to take immediate steps to make streetlights functional.”

The KSCL says the complaints regarding non-functional streetlights are addressed within 48 hours.

Ramphal, General Manager, KSCL, said a complaint is addressed without wasting time. “We have fixed a time period of 48 hours to address any complaint regarding non-functional streetlights. We have established a mechanism for addressing the complaints within the prescribed time,” he added.

Residents can file complaints through a customer care number, 0184-2200600, or on the Karnalstreetlight app, which is available on Google Playstore. The app allows users to submit complaints with precise longitude and latitude of the location, along with pictures of the faulty streetlights, for swift response, he said.

560 new streetlights to be installed

According to information provided by Karnal Smart City Ltd, the agency responsible for the Karnal Smart City project, a total of 23,654 streetlights have been replaced with LED lights. Additionally, plans are being implemented to install 560 streetlights at newly identified locations to alleviate the issue of darkness in these areas.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Karnal #Social Media