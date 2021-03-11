Streetlights on amid power crisis

People in Panchkula are facing irregular power cuts on a daily basis as there is acute shortage of power supply due to high demand, but I wonder from where the streetlights of Sector 21, Panchkula, get abundant supply as they are not switched off during day light. The department concerned should avoid such power wastage so that there is some relief from long power cuts. Kanwar Lakhan Bir Singh, Panchkula

Polluted irrigation canals blot on Smart City

The Gurugram and Agra canals bringing irrigation water for the fields in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh have become stinking water bodies in Faridabad. While these have become breeding grounds of all kinds of diseases, the smell emitted by these is unbearable as these have become sewage drains. One can’t pass from near them because of the bad odour coming out of the canals at any time of the day. This water does not have many uses as it cannot be used for irrigation and needs to be treated properly. This is a huge waste of natural resources. Another problem that the district is facing is that there is garbage spread on many roads in the city and due to construction of multiple projects at once, pollution and dust remain in the air round the clock. How can we tag Faridabad a Smart City tag with all these problems. Everyday, people receive notifications about the air quality index being really high and nearing dangerous levels, advising residents to stay inside.

Yash, Faridabad

Delay in construction of road in tohana

An important road leading from Gandhi Gate to the city police station in Tohana has been dug out since long for re-construction and has now become a dirt road. This road passes through the main bazaar and lies in the heart of the city. Travellers coming from the countryside and locals pass through the Ghantaghar Chowk, which falls in the middle of this road. The authorities must look into the matter soon and get the needful done as its reconstruction has become a cause of inconvenience.

Virender Tehri, Tohana

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: haryanacity@tribunemail.com