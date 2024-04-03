Strengthen party cadre, Abhay tells INLD workers

Rohtak, April 2
INLD leader and MLA Abhay Singh Chautala, accompanied by state party president Ram Pal Majra, today addressed workers' meetings in Rohtak and Jhajjar districts to motivate them for strengthening the party cadre at booth level to perform well in the Lok sabha elections.
He also received the workers’ feedback about the best candidate of the INLD from Rohtak to be fielded in the poll fray. Abhay also gave them success mantra for the Lok sabha elections.
“We have to win our polling booths. If you succeed in this, then you will not only win the booth but also the village, town and the city. You will have to toil hard to win the Lok Sabha elections by maximum votes if you want to form the INLD government in the state,” Abhay told the party workers.
