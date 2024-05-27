Strict vigil in Kurukshetra

Kurukshetra, May 26
District Election Officer Shantanu Sharma today directed the Assistant Returning Officers to ensure a strict vigil of all strongrooms in the district.
Sharma said, “Duty magistrates have been appointed and directions issued to maintain a strict vigil on the strongrooms. The SDMs of Shahabad, Thanesar, Ladwa, and Pehowa will be the in-charges of their respective Assembly constituencies. Similarly, round-the-clock duty of officers has been ordered from May 26 to June 4 for the strongrooms at Kurukshetra University, including at the community centre from 8 am to 8 pm in the Ladwa and Shahabad Assembly constituencies. The officials have been asked to perform their duties with dedication else action will be initiated.”
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
Cyclone Remal ravages parts of Bengal; heavy rains continue to batter region
The West Bengal government evacuated over one lakh people fr...
2 doctors arrested for manipulating blood report of teen in Pune Porsche accident case: Report
Investigation so far has shown that the juvenile, while bein...