Strict vigil in Kurukshetra

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, May 26

District Election Officer Shantanu Sharma today directed the Assistant Returning Officers to ensure a strict vigil of all strongrooms in the district.

Sharma said, “Duty magistrates have been appointed and directions issued to maintain a strict vigil on the strongrooms. The SDMs of Shahabad, Thanesar, Ladwa, and Pehowa will be the in-charges of their respective Assembly constituencies. Similarly, round-the-clock duty of officers has been ordered from May 26 to June 4 for the strongrooms at Kurukshetra University, including at the community centre from 8 am to 8 pm in the Ladwa and Shahabad Assembly constituencies. The officials have been asked to perform their duties with dedication else action will be initiated.”

