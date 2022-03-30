Strike-hit Haryana to act against 5 roadways' GMs

Geetanjali Gayatri
Chandigarh, March 29
Adopting a carrot-and-stick policy, the Haryana Government has decided to act against five general managers of state roadways for failing to ensure proper bus service during the nationwide strike yesterday and issue appreciation letters to four others for “outstanding work”. Sources said Transport Minister Mool Chand Sharma recommended to the Chief Secretary to impose major penalty and issue chargesheet against the General Manager, Roadways, Hisar.
Bus service impacted
- Govt for chargesheet against GMs of Hisar, Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Palwal & Sirsa depots
- More than 75 per cent buses of these depots were impacted by the strike on Monday
Ordering proceedings against other four GMs posted at Charkhi Dadri, Faridabad, Palwal and Sirsa depots, Principal Secretary (Transport) Navdeep Singh Virk instructed the Transport Director to send the draft chargesheet by March 31. Since one GM is retiring this month, his retirement benefits are being withheld till the proceedings are finalised. Sources said over 75% buses of these depots were impacted. In contrast, GMs of Jhajjar, Delhi, Narnaul and Chandigarh depots were applauded for ensuring plying of all buses. Sharma said public inconvenience wouldn’t be tolerated.
