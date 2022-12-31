Strike of revenue officials continues, people suffer

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 30

People continue to suffer as the strike of patwaris and kanungos enters its fifth day. They had to return empty-handed as the offices were found locked on Friday too.

To press their demands, the District Patwar and Kanungo Union, on the call of state body, staged a three-day protest from December 26 to 28, but later extended it till the fulfilment of their demands.

Kashmir Singh, president of the association, said the Deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, had announced a hike in their pay scales, but even after nine months of the announcement, the pay scales were not increased. A large number of posts of patwari are lying vacant across the state, which must be filled, added Singh.