Strongrooms checked in Jhajjar, Badli, Beri

hajjar, June 2

Girish Chandra Singh, an observer appointed by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha elections, on Sunday reviewed the preparations at Government Nehru PG College. District Election Officer-Cum-Deputy Commissioner Captain Shakti Singh apprised him of complete arrangements and preparations made at the counting centre.

While inspecting the counting rooms set up for four Assembly segments — Jhajjar, Badli, Bahadurgarh and Beri — of Rohtak parliamentary constituency, the observer issued vital instructions to the officials concerned.

He said comprehensive arrangements should be made to ensure smooth conduct of the counting. He closely inspected the route for the entry of agents in the centre, the process of bringing EVMs from the strongroom to the counting room, etc.

The observer and the District Election Officer inspected all the counting rooms, control room, media centre, barricading to check entry of unauthorised persons and other facilities provided there for poll officials.

While inspecting the security arrangements, Singh asked the officials to allow entry to authorised persons into the counting centre only after checking their identity card. The District Election Officer told him that in view of the heat, arrangements for coolers and cold drinking water etc. had been made for the counting officials. “Counting officials and agents will be prohibited from carrying chains, mobile phones, vehicle keys etc. inside the centre,” he added.

