Gurugram: Structural safety guidelines announced

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, April 29

In a major relief to home buyers and over 450 Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the city, the Haryana Government today released structural safety guidelines, mandating builders to get all structural audits.

Builders to be penalised Residential premises built by builders will be handed over to RWAs only after meeting all pre-requisite norms. If builders sell houses at their prices, it will be their responsibility to ensure that safety and infrastructure is in place or they will be heavily penalised. Manohar Lal Khattar, CM, Haryana

The declaration was made in a first-of-its-kind RWA conclave SEWOCON, during which Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar released a booklet of guidelines.

He was chairing the closing ceremony of the conclave today.

The conclave was attended by representatives of 300 RWAs and aimed at equipping them with latest norms and rights.

During the conclave, the Chief Minister also took a note of the issues being faced by RWAs.

As per the guidelines, from now, it will be mandatory for the builder to get at least three to four structural audits during various stages of the construction.

It was also decided to appoint a special nodal officer for issuing completion certificates.

“The residential premises built by builders will be handed over to RWAs only after meeting all pre-requisite norms. We are making a special handover policy for the same. If they will build homes and sell them at their prices, it will be the builders’ responsibility to ensure that safety and infrastructure is in place or he will be heavily penalised,” the CM said.

He also announced the handover of nine societies to Urban Local Bodies — Malibu Towns, Ardee City, Rosewood City, Greenwood City, Mayfield Gardens, Vipul Gardens, Uppal South End and Sushant Lok 1 and 3.

These societies had long struggling with basic infrastructure issues for a long time now.

The Chief Minsiter also announced that as brought to his notice, majority of colonisers to date lacked did not have completion certificates.

“Such builders will now be held accountable. We will make list of 100 old-time colonizers, who have never cared to get these certificates. We will then get them to abide with all infrastructure needs,” the Chief Minister added.

#Khattar