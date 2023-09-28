Stubble-burning: 15 active fire spots detected

Tribune News Service

Karnal, September 27

Despite a ban, farmers are continuing to burn paddy stubble, polluting the environment. As many as 15 active fire locations (AFLs) have been detected across the state by the Haryana Space Applications Centre (HARSAC) between September 15 and 26, said the data of the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Department.

The number of the AFLs is higher in comparison to the last year till this date when the state had recorded only one case in 2022. Out of the total 15 AFLs, six have been reported in Karnal district while two each in Sonepat and Yamunanagar, one each in Rohtak, Kurukshetra, Jind, Fatehabad, and Ambala districts, the data said.

#Agriculture #Environment #Karnal