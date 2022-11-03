Stubble-burning continues

Karnal, November 2
The state reported 166 fresh cases of stubble-burning over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 2,249 so far.
In the last five days, the state has reported 548 cases of stubble-burning. Kaithal district has seen 570 cases of active fire locations (ALFs) so far. Cases of stubble-burning are also increasing in Fatehabad district as it has recorded 394 cases so far, due to which it is at the second place in the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bypoll for 7 Assembly seats in 6 states gets under way
A contest symbolic of the fierce turf war between the BJP an...
Polling begins for Adampur bypoll in Haryana
Voting begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm
Centre targeting Punjab farmers over stubble-burning because of their protests against three farm laws: Bhagwant Mann
'BJP holds Punjab responsible for air pollution, while spare...