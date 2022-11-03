Stubble-burning continues

Tribune News Service

Karnal, November 2

The state reported 166 fresh cases of stubble-burning over the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such cases to 2,249 so far.

In the last five days, the state has reported 548 cases of stubble-burning. Kaithal district has seen 570 cases of active fire locations (ALFs) so far. Cases of stubble-burning are also increasing in Fatehabad district as it has recorded 394 cases so far, due to which it is at the second place in the state.