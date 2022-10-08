Stubble burning continues, 80 active fire locations spotted

Tribune News Service

Karnal, October 7

The state government and the district authorities have been making efforts to involve farmers in disposing of crop residue by adopting in-situ and ex-situ methods to contain farm fires, but it seems more efforts need to be done as the farmers of the state continue to “violate” the norms by burning stubble.

As per the data of the Haryana Space Application Centre (HARSAC), which has been monitoring stubble-burning cases since September 15, 80 active fire locations were reported across the state till October 7. These were reported over the past seven days only. The number of cases is higher this year in comparison to last year. The number was 35 till this date in 2021.

After the paddy harvesting picked up pace, reports of stubble burning have also started coming. Most of the cases have been reported from Karnal, Kaithal, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Fatehabad, Sirsa, Yamunanagar and Panipat districts.

Kurukshetra district is leading the tally with 25 cases, while last year till this date it had reported 13 cases. With 20 cases, Karnal district is at the second place this year in comparison to 11 last year (till October 7).

Ambala district is at the third position where 10 cases have been reported, while the district had witnessed only two cases till this date last year. Kaithal and Jind districts have reported eight cases each, while last year five cases were reported in Kaithal, and none was reported in Jind. Fatehabad has reported three cases in comparison to one last year, while two cases each have been reported in Panipat and Sonepat districts, while last year Sonepat had reported one case and Panipat had witnessed none. One case each has been reported in Yamunanagar and Palwal districts so far this year.

A senior official of the Agriculture Department said regular monitoring was being done along with adopting a massive awareness drive to make farmers sensitise about in-situ and ex-situ methods for crop residue management. Besides, the government also provides a cash incentive of Rs 1,000 per acre to farmers for not burning crop residue.

